YORK — The York County Spelling Contest was held Wednesday in York College’s Bartholomew Performing Arts Center.
The countywide contest was divided into three divisions: third and fourth grades, fifth and sixth grades, and seventh and eighth grades. Schools from all over York County sent their best spellers to compete. The youngest and oldest divisions each consisted of 24 spellers, the fifth- and sixth-grade division had 23 competitors.
Each of the schools does a great job picking students to represent their schools and the students do a fantastic job preparing for the contest,” said spelling contest coordinator Lori Suddarth. “I have to pick some pretty difficult words otherwise each of the contests would probably last several hours.”
First-, second-, third- and fourth-place competitors in this year’s York County Spelling Contest received rosette ribbons and certificates. The winner of each division also received a dictionary.
The fifth and sixth grade, and seventh and eighth grade divisions’ top four students each have the opportunity to compete at the District Spelling Contest held in Fairbury March 21. Competitors named as alternates will substitute in the district competition if a speller can’t attend.
Also, seventh and eighth grade division winner Lily Houston will represent York County at the March 28 at the Omaha World Herald Midwest Spelling in Omaha.
Suddarth said that a team of six help bring the annual spelling bee together. Jack Vincent as enunciator; spelling checkers Jean Vincent, Susan Cox and Beth Lucas; and spelling aide Barb Shelden. “The county commissioners provide us with some money to run this contest so expenses can be paid,” she added.
This year, despite illness circulating, was a success Suddarth said. ”This year we probably had more alternates spelling than ever before due to illness. Everything went smoothly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.