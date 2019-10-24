YORK – The York County Commissioners have decided to purchase an existing building in York to house the county’s transportation garage – rather than build from scratch.
Since the transportation vehicles (handibus and public transport vans) were no longer able to be housed in the mercantile building at the fairgrounds, the vehicles have been out in the elements. They are parked under a roofed structure at the fairgrounds – but that structure has no walls or floor. The state department of transportation advised a housing facility should exist – per requirements from state and federal agencies that provide money toward the program.
Initially, the project started as a new construction theory. Then the commissioners looked at an existing, newly-built building along Division Avenue with the idea of putting the bus/van garage there – along with the county’s aging service offices.
Federal and state funding could provide a good majority of the financing of this project – as far as housing the public transportation vehicles – if a grant is pursued and received. Renovating the building and moving the aging offices would be on the county’s dime.
This week, the commissioners gave their blessing to buying the existing building (which is new construction) in the vicinity of 17th Street and Division Avenue for $315,000.
The building will need some renovation inside in order to move the aging services offices there.
It was noted that the zoning specifications for that area will have to be taken to the city for changes, in order for the county facility to be in compliance. That will happen in the near future.
Moving the aging services offices to this new location will free up county-owned space by the fairgrounds. This could provide an opportunity to house another entity in that location.
