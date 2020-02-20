COLUMBUS – York County youth brought home the Core Values Championship from the Regional First Lego League Robotics Competition held Saturday, Feb. 8, at Shell Creek Elementary School in Columbus.
A group of four boys from York County started their adventure back in October to compete in their second year with the First Lego League Robotics Competition. This year’s mission was called “city shapers” in which participants not only had to program robots to perform tasks during the head to head robot challenge, but also identify a problem with a local structure, park or area in which they had to design an innovative solution.
Gizmos N’ Gears members Riley Lewis of Waco, Zander and Brodie Stoy of Waco, Axton Martin from Benedict and youth mentor Caleb Weisheit of Grafton took to the challenge. The group of boys identified a park in Waco as needing some updates to become more friendly to disabled individuals. Through research on playground equipment, wheelchair accessible paths and parking, Axton and Riley presented their innovation project ideas to the Village of Waco during a monthly meeting, while exposing members to what First Inspires Lego robotics league was about. They demonstrated their robot programming and discussed the regional event in Columbus. All four boys continued to fine tune their presentation before having the opportunity to present in front of judges at the competition.
For three months the team worked on programming their robot to perform as many missions as possible in the two minutes, 30 seconds allowed during the best out of three rounds robotics competition.
Their Coach Barry Lewis of Waco says this competition is more than just robots. “The students learn valuable STEM(Science Technology Engineering Math) skills. It inspires them to build confidence in themselves, gain knowledge and work as a team. I encourage them to try, but also when they are unsuccessful to continue to keep working towards a solution”
The Shell Creek regional qualifier was held on Feb. 8. The competition started with three different judging sessions before the head to head robotics rounds. Gizmos N’ Gears’ first session was Core Values. The team spoke with judges on being innovative, inclusive and having fun. They were given a challenge by judges to build a catapult out of a spoon and popsicle sticks to launch a pompom in three minutes. The second session was presenting their innovation project on updating the park in Waco. They explained their research, presentation to the village board, village engineer and how they will continue to work on making their project become reality. The third session was robot design. Along with printing off programming logs, the team documented their robot motors, attachments and placed them in an executive design summary book to hand to the judges.
The afternoon brought three rounds of robot challenge events. Team Gizmos N’ Gears was up to the task, their first round netted them a score of 175 points which was the highest of the three total York County robotics teams competing at First Lego League robotics events. The team continued to complete their missions the next couple rounds taking their first round as highest score. The overall competition score is accumulated from the three judging sessions and robot challenge events.
During the award ceremonies, the team received the regional qualifier Core Values championship trophy. The judges had to say this about the group, “Like a car with four tires, it won’t move without its gears. You moved the judges with your strong compassion for each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.