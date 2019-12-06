This year, the York Eagles Club #3390 hosted their annual chili cook-off.
The proceeds went to the Nebraska Make A Wish Foundation. The club had a record turn-out and was able to raise $2,226 to make some child’s wish a reality. Chairpersons Bill and Christi Payne said they would like to thank everyone who helped, donated and participated.
