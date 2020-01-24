The York Elks Lodge #1024 Christmas Charities delivery took place Dec. 21.
Fifty Elks members delivered 181 baskets in just a couple hours. The routes included the towns of York, Benedict, Polk, Osceola, Shelby, Gresham, Utica, Waco, Seward, Geneva, Milligan, McCool Junction, Henderson and Bradshaw. Each basket contained over $50 of groceries, enough to make a complete Christmas dinner.
The York Elks also gave out 42 gift cards to local grocery stores. In all, they served meals for over 800 people this past holiday season.The York Elks want to give thanks to all of the members and other financial contributors to the program as well as Grand Central Foods for helping making it a success.
