York Elks Lodge #1024 has made donations to local school backpack programs with the help of an Elks National Foundation Grant.
They want to thank members for their continued donations to their ENF programs making it possible to donate $1,000 to York Public Schools, $750 to McCool Junction Public Schools, and $750 to Cross County Public Schools this year.
