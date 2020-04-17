With the help of Elks National Foundation members’ donations, the York Elks Lodge qualified for the $2,500 Spotlight Grant and were able to host a community baby shower.
This was the first time the York Elks qualified for this grant. This grant provided local community programs with over $2,500 worth of baby necessities including numerous boxes of diapers, wipes, skin care ointments, laundry baskets and books. Donations were made to the Living Water Rescue Mission, Four Corners Health Department, Head Start, as well as the York Crisis Pregnancy Center. The Elks wrote the grant last fall, in hopes that they could provide additional relief to families after the Christmas season. In a statement, Elks members said, “We understand our community members might now be experiencing additional shortcomings due to the current pandemic and hope these donations have been able to help.”
