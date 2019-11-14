YORK — York Public School’s FFA chapter celebrated another successful year of fun and learning at their Harvest Moon banquet and fundraiser, while honoring two individuals for their dedication and contributions to York FFA.
Husband and wife team Cal and Pam Williams were chosen as this year’s York FFA Hall of Fame inductees. For over 20 years, Cal served as York’s FFA advisor until retiring last year. Under Cal’s tenure, York FFA developed an animal lab, which – among other things -- shares livestock raised by students with Wessel’s Living History Farm. The program also has a thriving greenhouse. With much credit going to Cal, the agricultural education program at York High School was one of six agricultural education programs to receive the 2018 National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Middle-Secondary Agricultural Education Program Award. He has helped over 180 FFA students earn State Degrees, and a slew of other high-level student achievements.
Pam Williams has also led the way to build York’s thriving FFA program, volunteering many hours to help the chapter and its students grow. Pam could often be seen working side-by-side with students at many FFA events. Her contributions to FFA earned her an honorary State Degree awarded 2016 at the Nebraska State FFA Convention. A life-long Nebraska resident, she has also taught German for Southeast Community College-Lincoln. In 2016, Pam became an ordained priest in the Episcopal Church.
The York FFA Hall of Fame began in 2014 with the intent to honor individuals who have positively impacted York FFA and the area’s agriculture industry as a whole.
This installment of the annual Harvest Moon fundraiser included a dinner, silent auction, labor auction and live entertainment. It is the biggest fundraiser York FFA has.
