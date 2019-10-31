YORK—It was a cold day October 27, but that didn’t stop runners at York FFA’s first Carve Out Cancer 5K.
The race was held at Harrison Park, with all proceeds going towards Totes for Hope. Totes for Hope is a nonprofit that supports breast cancer fighters, survivors and their families. “We chose Totes for Hope because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” explained York FFA advisor Rachelle Staehr. “This was a new activity; our FFA chapter wanted to plan to help promote healthy lifestyles.”
Twenty-one runners took part in the 5K, which included free child care during the race. Once runners returned the York FFA served breakfast burritos – a welcome warm-up on the chilly day.
In addition to fitness and food, Carve Out Cancer celebrated the season. Participants young and old could get creative and carve pumpkins. The pumpkins were donated by Nebraska Ag Research, which conducts field trials on dozens of different crops – including pumpkins.
York FFA’s donation to Totes for Hope totaled over $400. “I think the run went really well,” Staehr said. “Our FFA members really banded together to help launch this awesome new event.”
