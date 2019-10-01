YORK – York Fire Chief Mike Lloyd has resigned his position. He spoke with the York News-Times late Monday to confirm his resignation and York Mayor Barry Redfern also spoke with the YNT to confirm Lloyd’s resignation and a vacancy now exists at the York Fire Department.
“I have appreciated the opportunity to serve the city of York,” Chief Lloyd said. “We, my family and I, found it was time to explore other opportunities.”
Mayor Redfern expressed gratitude to Chief Lloyd.
“On behalf of the city of York, I want to thank Chief Lloyd for his service to the community and wish him and his family the very best,” Mayor Redfern said.
Lloyd became fire chief in York on April 3, 2017.
Chief Lloyd has said in past interviews that “the York Fire Department has a solid group of people who are very dedicated, an extremely skilled paid staff that puts in a lot of time and effort, volunteers that are dedicated to going on calls and training. They are a great group of knowledgeable and hard working people who are dedicated to their jobs and their community.”
He recognized challenges during his time in York, including that “we were unable to achieve goals due to budget constraints,” and noted again he “appreciated the opportunity to work in this community.”
Chief Lloyd has been in the fire and rescue business for 40 years. Prior to being York’s fire chief, he served as a captain with Offutt Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services.
