Teammate members Ron Haarmann, Rochelle Geiger, Deanne Erickson and Teresa Willcock accepted a check for $605.33 on behalf of the Teammate program from members of Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #3990. A hamburger night was chaired by Paula Volker. Front row: Liz Scott, Paula Volker,Rochelle Geiger, Deanne Erickson, Claudia Braden, Teresa Willcock and President Ruth McIlravy. Back row: Ron Haarmann, Jenny Gibbs, Brenda Johnson and Pam Murray.
Maggie Troester accepted a check for $478.99 on behalf of Pride Pack from members of York Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #3990. Paula Volker chaired a hamburger night to earn the money for Pride Pack. Front row: Liz Scott, President Ruth McIlravy, Maggie Troester and Paula Volker. Back row: Pam Murray, Brenda Johnson, Jenny Gibbs and Claudia Braden.

