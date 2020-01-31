On behalf of the York Food Pantry, Loren Dowhy accepts a check from the York Fraternal Order of Eagles #3990 Auxiliary.
The Auxiliary presented a check for $372.58 and 205 pounds of non-perishable items. Auxiliary officers presenting the check and non-perishable items are: Benda Johnson, Paula Volker, Tami Norquest, Sheila Kulhanek and Auxiliary Madam President Ruth McIlravy. Money donation and items were donated at our annual Family Holiday Dinner. Thank you to all who helped prepare the dinner and to all who attended the dinner. Eagles are people helping people.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.