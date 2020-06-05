Members of the York Garden Club donated a bench at Foster Park.
City of York staff installed the bench, and recently a name plate was placed on it by Syras Boston. Pictured are: Syras Boston (center back) Boy Scout Troop #173, Ray Boston (top left - dad & troop leader), Aloha Schmid (lower left - Garden Club president), Pat Carpenter (lower right - project co-chair) and Fran Reinert (upper right - project co-chair).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.