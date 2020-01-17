YORK -- The York Garden Club met Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Chances R for the annual Christmas brunch.
Hostesses were the club officers. Tables were decorated with garlands of holly and Christmas trees.
Following brunch twenty-three members shared a special Christmas memory or family tradition. Keeping with the Christmas tree theme, Deanna Warnken presented a program about the beginning of the Christmas tree as a holiday tradition and how it has evolved to the Christmas tree as we know it today complete with a tree skirt, lights and a myriad of ornaments. The group sang “O Christmas Tree”.
A vote was taken on the design of the oval plaque to be placed on the bench at Foster Park. The lettering will be block style with the wording “York Garden Club” arching across the top, “Organized in 1957” on the bottom, and a single rose in the center of the plaque.
Poinsettia plants door prizes were awarded to Carlla Eastman, Virginia Fay, Judy Myers, and Elaine Waggoner.
The next meeting will be Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Chances R with Pat Carpenter and Fran Reiner as hostesses. Virginia Fay will present a program on her trip to Tanzania. If interested in joining the club members for this program please contact Aloha Schmid at 402-366-8627 by Friday, January 24th to make a reservation.
(0) comments
