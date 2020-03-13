YORK – The York Garden Club met Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Chances R.
Hostesses LaRee Eckman and Elaine Waggoner decorated the table with a patriotic theme in honor of president’s day. Nineteen members and one guest answered roll call by reporting how many seed catalogs they receive in the mail.
Lancaster County Extension educator, Sarah Browning presented the program “Container Gardening —Ornamentals and Veggies.” She told about the advantages and challenges of container gardening, gave tips on choosing containers, as well as proper soil and fertilization. Sarah showed slides of vegetables growing in containers plus many slides of beautiful ornamental combinations—some partial to shade and others filled with sun loving plants.
The next meeting will be March 23, 2020 at Chances R at 2 p.m. with Ann Eddy and Mary Nettleton as hostesses. Pat Gartner from Miller Seed and Supply will present the program. Anyone interested in joining the Garden Club for this meeting should phone Aloha Schmid at 402-366-8627 by Friday, March 20 to make a reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.