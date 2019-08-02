York Garden Club visits the Sunken Gardens

YORK – On Monday, July 22, sixteen members and one guest traveled to the Sunken Gardens in Lincoln. Garden caretakers, Steve Nosal and Alice Reed gave an informative talk about the gardens and then accompanied the group on a tour. The theme, Blue Moon, was artistically displayed throughout the gardens.
Following the tour, the club enjoyed lunch at Billy’s. The next meeting will be Monday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. at Chances R with Deanna Warnken and Verna Wolfe as hostesses. The program, “How Does Your Garden Grow”, will be a garden show with club members bringing cut flowers, potted plants, garden produce or other related items from their gardens. If you are interested in joining the club at this meeting, make reservations by calling Aloha Schmid at 402.728.5630 by Friday, Aug. 23.