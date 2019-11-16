YORK -- York General announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors as well as the full slate of officers and board members.
Joining the Board of Directors is Dr. Mitch Bartholomew and Shirley Witte.
Dr. Mitch Bartholomew is the District Superintendent of York Public Schools, appointed in July 2019. Prior to that, Bartholomew served as the Principal at York High School for ten years. He earned his Educational Doctorate from the University of South Dakota, and obtained his Educational Specialist Degree from Wayne State College; he earned his Master’s Degree from Doane College.
Bartholomew is an Ex-Officio member of the York Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and he also serves on the York County Economic Development Corporation Board. He and his wife Jen (a teacher at York Elementary School) have one son, Ty. In his spare time, Bartholomew volunteers with Teammates and Special Olympics, and enjoys golfing, hunting and fishing.
Shirley Witte was born and raised in Valentine and is a graduate of Immanuel School of Nursing in Omaha. After marrying Donald Witte, together they moved to York in 1968 and made it their home. Witte worked at York General Hospital for 34 years in the Surgery and Recovery areas; she retired from the nursing profession in 2002. Witte has two grown children, Matthew and Mark, and six grandchildren (Luke, Lauren, Zach, Georgia, Emma, and Adelaide). She is a member of Faith Lutheran Church here in York and enjoys spending time with family and friends, doing volunteer work, and golfing.
Charles Harris, President of the York General Board of Directors, stated “I am pleased that both Mitch and Shirley have agreed to serve on our Board of Directors. I am confident that they will help York General continue to serve the health care needs of our community and the surrounding area.”
Bartholomew and Witte will join these board members: Charles Harris, Board President; Kelly Thomas, Board Vice President; Ann Kirkpatrick, Board Secretary; Kris Holoch, Board Treasurer; Steve Ermer; Cy North; Candy Otte; Sally Ruben; Andrew Pohlmeier, MD, Chief of Medical Staff (Ex-Officio/Non-Voting).
The Board of Directors for York General helps ensure that York General continues to provide quality patient/resident care, a broad range of services and a strong commitment to York and the surrounding communities.
York General CEO Jim Ulrich concluded, “Darroll Loschen, MD, has recently retired from our Board, and we appreciate his years of dedicated service to our organization. I welcome Mitch and Shirley and look forward to the expertise that they can add to our talented and dedicated board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.