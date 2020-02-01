YORK — February 1 York General is joining the ranks of dozens of Nebraska hospitals and other health care facilities implementing tobacco-free grounds.
“It’s a very logical thing to do, because it’s in line with what we strive to do,” said York General CEO Jim Ulrich. “We want to make sure from start to finish people’s experiences are what they want they want them to be. A top-notch experience is really important.”
York General has been smoke-free since 1990, which has gone well, Ulrich said. “Our staff is very compliant.” The system’s new policy, however, will cover all tobacco use, including vaping and smokeless tobacco.
Ulrich and York General Service Excellence Director Morgan Peterson said it will take some time for York General’s employees and guests to get used to the updated policy. New signage will be posted on York General campuses. Employees will receive specialized training on how to handle tobacco use on campus. “We are equipping our staff with key words and key times; we are striving to be very emotionally intelligent with our team members,” Ulrich said. “This isn’t about us laying down a law in any way.”
The policy was spearheaded by York General’s Patient and Family Advisory Council, which had fielded some concerns about tobacco use at York General facilities. “We’ve been hearing complaints about vaping,” Peterson said. “Even though vaping doesn’t smell, it still bothers people a lot.”
According to the American Cancer Society, banning tobacco use can benefit businesses’ bottom lines, too. Direct health care costs to the company may be reduced and employees may be less likely to miss work due to tobacco-related illnesses. Property damage and fire risks are also affected.
Whatever the motivation, it’s just a matter of time before more health care institutions follow suit, Ulrich said. “This isn’t a new thing that’s happening across the nation. I think you’ll find this being more the norm.”
Beginning February 1, tobacco-free York General campuses will adopt their new normal, promoting wellness in the community, Ulrich said. “We’re doing this for the community, and our families, patients and visitors. It’s a way we show respect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.