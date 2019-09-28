YORK — Adults and college students are encouraged to apply to York General’s new volunteer program.
Opportunities will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in three-month increments. Roles will involve different areas of the hospital – mostly in hospitality, including escorting individuals to their destinations and greeting visitors. The goal is to work with staff, being “difference makers” to York General’s customers, patients, families, staff and physicians.
Depending on how successful the launch is, more volunteer positions might be added. The application process involves an application and interview. Potential volunteers will find out if they are selected the same day. Applications are available online at https://www.yorkgeneral.org/volunteer-hospital/ or at York General, 2222 N. Lincoln Avenue. The volunteers and customer care program can also be contacted at 402-363-6624 or volunteers@yorkgeneral.org.
