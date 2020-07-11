YORK -- Several RNs from the York General Obstetrics Department recently completed certification through the National Certification Corporation for electronic fetal monitoring (EFT).
The purpose of the certification is to provide a competency-based examination that tests specialty knowledge and the application of that knowledge. These professionals utilize the application of electronic fetal monitoring and interpretation of data obtained to provide care to obstetrical patients.
EFT uses special equipment to measure the response of the fetus’s heart rate to contractions of the uterus. It provides an ongoing record that can be read. Health care professionals will review the electronic recording of the fetus’s heartbeat (called the fetal heart rate tracing) at set times. The tracing may be reviewed more frequently if problems arise.
York General officials say they are proud that team members have completed this certification to advance their knowledge and ensure they are prepared to interpret the most challenging patterns.
