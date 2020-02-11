YORK—The much-needed York General Dialysis Unit’s top-of-the-line medical equipment, patient-friendly amenities and modern ambiance are being readied for patients.
A ribbon-cutting Sunday marked the soon-coming services of York General’s latest addition, attended by over 150 dignitaries, York General employees, patients and interested community members.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, in 2014 about 1 in 48 Nebraska adults reported having ever been told by a doctor, nurse, or other health professional that they have kidney disease – some cases requiring dialysis.
Dialysis, which stands in for compromised kidneys, is a long, specialized process, explained Jackie Walgren, Director of York General Dialysis. “A lot is happening inside their bodies with removal of waste, salt and extra water, not to mention maintaining a safe level of certain chemicals in your blood as potassium, sodium and bicarbonate.”
The new facility has a capacity to serve an average of 23 patients a day. This is a marked improvement; the former building could handle a daily average of 17. Like facilities in many rural areas, the need for dialysis treatments has been more than York General could serve.
A 2012 Rural and Minority Health Research Center study revealed rural communities have significant challenges in accessing dialysis, even though the prevalence of rural and urban dialysis treatment is similar. The study found that less than 25% of urban and micropolitan patients had to travel out-of-county for dialysis treatments. Conversely, 63.9% of residents of small rural counties and 77.3% of those in remote rural counties had to seek treatment out-of-county.
Because of York General’s new Dialysis Unit, fewer patients in the area will have to travel out-of-county for the life-saving procedure. “This needed to be done, and we continue to have a strong commitment to local access of care,” said York General CEO Jim Ulrich.
York General’s dialysis facilities have primarily served the communities of York, Benedict, Stromsburg, Waco, Exeter, Friend, Fairmont, Seward and Sutton. The RHRC study states that rural residents lived a median of 33.3 driving miles from the closest dialysis facility, while urban patients travel a median 13.7 miles.
“Without the York General Dialysis Center, patients in need would have to travel 50 miles – or more – to Hastings, Grand Island, Columbus and Lincoln for this care,” Ulrich said.
Those miles add up, Walgren explained. “Dialysis is quite a commitment for our patients. They have to come for treatments 3 times a week, every week for the rest of their lives unless they receive a transplant or choose not to continue dialysis.”
The hours-long treatments are often exhausting for patients. Self-adjustable seats, a television and set of headphones for each chair, an open floorplan with plenty of windows and a space for families to wait for their loved one all consider patient comfort. “Fatigue is very common after dialysis. Our patients usually go home and rest, have supper and then to bed,” Walgren said. After some recovery time, she said, for a while life gets back to normal. “The next day they feel pretty good and enjoy activities of daily living and then back to dialysis the next day.”
Completed in January, the center cost under its $3.4 million budget, and took 10 months to construct. Walgren said that at this point officials are working on particulars. “We still have to submit to state and receive approval to dialyze patients. We are working diligently to finalize everything with new policies and procedures,” Walgren said. “We don’t have a starting date but every day is one step closer.”
“We are very excited when the day arrives that we can start being over there,” she added. “It is so roomy, cheery and a great unit.”
Ulrich said at the core of York General – including its Dialysis Unit – is service to the community.
“Our commitment is stronger than ever, and we are proud to continue making this service available right here at home in York.”
*****
York General states: “Advanced technology close to home is important; your generosity can help provide hope and healing. York General appreciates the support of donors and friends who recognize the power of local healthcare. Are you interested in donating to help support healthcare in our community? Call Jenny Obermier, COO at 402-362-6671 for more information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.