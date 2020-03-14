YORK — At this time, York General is strongly discouraging visiting of residents and patients at all York General facilities . . . the hospital, Hearthstone, Willow Brook Assisted Living and West View Medical campus, including York General Dialysis.
If you do decide a visit is necessary, you will be required to go through a screening process.
As York General is also dedicated to being proactive in preventing the spread of the Coronavirus, effective Monday, March 16, York General Wellness Center will be closed. This includes all classes and personal training. We will re-evaluate the status of the closing on a weekly basis.
