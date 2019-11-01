LA VISTA, Neb. — The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) honored 41 graduates of Leadership Institute Class XVI during their 92nd Annual Convention Awards Banquet, which was held on Oct. 16, 2019, at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in La Vista.
Three of those graduates were from York General, including Cheryl Eklund (RN, Med-Surg Director), Sara Ellis (Patient Accounts Director), and Brent Enninga (Assistant Director, York General Rehabilitation Services)
The NHA Leadership Institute, which has over 400 alumni, is a 10-month intensive leadership development program that is geared toward providing middle management and up-and-coming leaders within Nebraska member hospitals with the necessary skills to become exceptional leaders and puts them on the path to senior management positions. It is vital for CEOs to develop a leadership pipeline to ensure effective succession planning while enhancing employees’ contributions to the organization.
Participants in the intensive leadership development program completed 40 hours of instruction and training, individual development planning, personality assessments, feedback exercises and management coaching. The NHA Leadership Institute is a partnership between the NHA and expert faculty from Bellevue University.
They also engaged in a variety of leadership-oriented topics, including building a foundation of leadership, using 360-degree assessments for improved leadership, working with conflict, analyzing performance issues, personality traits in the workplace, coaching for improved performance, leading across the generations, leading teams and succession management.
“We are very proud of this year’s graduates of the NHA Leadership Institute as they have demonstrated a desire and commitment to becoming exceptional health care leaders for Nebraska,” said NHA President Laura J. Redoutey. “It’s a credit to the commitment of our participants and the excellent work performed by our partner, Bellevue University.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.