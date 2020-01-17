YORK — After 10 months, York General’s Dialysis Unit construction is complete, and expected to be ready for patients sometime in February.
“We are hopeful to be open to patients soon. We need to receive final approval from the State of Nebraska before occupying, so that date is still pending,” explained York General Dialysis Director Jackie Walgren.
The newly-completed York General Dialysis Center includes space for serving an average of 23 patients a day. The former building, built in 2004, could handle a daily average of 17. The new facility has 11 chairs, plus an isolation room to handle special infection control needs.
In the past, the need for dialysis treatments have been more than York General could serve, Walgren told the York News Times in an earlier story. “It’s hard not to take [patients], but when you’re full, you’re full.” With more chairs, the new dialysis center will open up services to more patients.
Besides the yet-to-be open for treatments York General Dialysis Center, the nearest dialysis units are located in are in Columbus, Grand Island, Lincoln and Hastings.
“The new facility will provide an even better experience for our patients and staff, as well as allowing us to serve more patients in our community and surrounding communities,” said Jenny Obermier, York General COO/Chief Nursing Officer. York General’s Dialysis Unit primarily serves the communities of York, Benedict, Stromsburg, Waco, Exeter, Friend, Fairmont, Seward and Sutton.
The patient-friendly facility features extra comforts like self-adjustable seats, a television and set of headphones for each chair, an open floorplan with plenty of windows and a space for families to wait for their loved one. Modern decorative touches add to the building’s ambience. And, of course, the medical equipment is top-of-the-line.
Obermier said that York General stays on the cutting edge of technology – in large part because of generous supporters. “Advanced technology close to home is important,” she said. “York General appreciates the support of donors and friends who recognize the power of local healthcare.”
Funds for the York General Dialysis Center went far; the building project cost was first estimated at $3.4 million, but was completed for less.
Plans have not yet been made concerning York General’s old dialysis facility, according to Leslie Robinson, York General Marketing Director.
A public open house to show off the new York General Dialysis Center is 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at the new facility (2315 N Lincoln Avenue). The official ribbon cutting will be held at 12:30 p.m.
Obermier said with innovations like the Dialysis Center consistently in the works at York General, support is always welcome. “If someone is interested in making a donation, it can be routed through the York General Foundation. Funds donated can be designated to a specific area if the donor so chooses.”
