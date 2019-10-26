YORK -- York General Health Care Services (a non-profit organization) is excited to announce the launch of the York General Foundation, formed to further enhance our organization’s presence as we move toward the future.
York General CEO Jim Ulrich stated, “Our mission at York General is regional excellence through enhancing health and providing accessible care, and we feel that forming a foundation can help our organization secure support to advance this mission. We want to provide the people we serve an opportunity to be partners in care.”
“We are most definitely a successful organization” explained Ulrich, “and we want to join with the people who utilize our services, and people who value local healthcare. Partnerships with individuals and businesses will enable strong health care services for years to come in the communities we serve.”
The purpose of the Foundation is to use funds to benefit patient and resident care, acquire needed technology/equipment, recruit a talented and compassionate team of caregivers, and also to help support community health education programs.
Ulrich concluded, “We envision our foundation working side-by-side with benefactors to provide meaningful giving opportunities. We ask you to become a partner in quality healthcare, not only for today, but for generations to come, and invite you to learn about the opportunities available to be part of the future of York General.”
To learn more about the York General Foundation, call 402-362-6671.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.