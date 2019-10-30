Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...LIGHT SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS MAY IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AREAS OF LIGHT SNOW ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA THIS MORNING. SNOW WILL TAPER OFF FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST THIS AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOLKS ARE OFTEN NOT ACCUSTOMED TO WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS IN LATE OCTOBER, SO MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO PLAN ACCORDINGLY, SLOW DOWN, AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&