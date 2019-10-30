YORK -- York General was recognized by Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) as a recipient of the 2019 Governor’s Wellness Awards.
York General Hospital is one of 42 Nebraska employers honored for offering evidence-based worksite wellness programs to its employees.
“The businesses recognized today are putting people first and are making the workplace a healthy environment,” Governor Ricketts said. “Worksite wellness provides an opportunity for Nebraskans to live healthy lives, improve quality of life, and help grow a healthier Nebraska for the next generation.”
“In the past year, award recipients increased the percentage of people meeting Surgeon General Guidelines for Physical Activity by more than 11 percent, reduced tobacco use by 19 percent, and increased those meeting fruit and vegetable consumption guidelines by four percent. Great work also continues to manage stress and improve culture within these organizations.”
This year marks the 12th year recognizing businesses that dedicate leadership, resources, and time to wellness efforts in the workplace. The application process is designed to recognize businesses that have planted and nurtured the seed for wellness within their organization. Each applicant must provide information in the areas of leadership, data collection, intervention strategies, policy/environment support, and evaluation of outcomes.
York General has been offering worksite wellness programs for employees for 2 years. Primary program components include Education on Eating healthier, exercise, disease prevention, tobacco cessation, monthly health challenges, and healthy recipes. Employees are demonstrating excellent results including improvement in physical activity, and increase in fruit and vegetable intake.
The Governor’s Wellness Award has three categories. ‘sThe Sower Award recognizes workplaces that have established quality wellness programs; the Grower Award honors businesses and organizations demonstrating significant improvement in employee health behaviors; and the Harvester award recognizes businesses that are experiencing documented value and return on investment. Including this year’s winners, 466 total awards have been distributed across the state.
Nebraska employers can apply for the Governor’s Wellness Award online at https://cip-dhhs.ne.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=WJCR98KTXT. Awards are presented annually and are good for three years. The award program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, DHHS, and the Nebraska Safety Council/WorkWell. For employers interested in starting a wellness program or enhancing an existing one, contact Nebraska Safety Council to be directed to a wellness council in your area: (402) 483-2511 ext. 102.
