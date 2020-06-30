York General Hospital announced today that it achieved the Healthgrades 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™.
This distinction recognizes York General as being among the top 15 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades. Healthgrades evaluated 3,346 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from April 2018 through March 2019, to identify hospital performance. Of those hospitals evaluated, 424 hospitals outperformed their peers—based on their patients’ responses—to achieve this distinction.
“Healthcare is complex, and York General’s goal is constant – we are determined to deliver the highest quality of care and to do so with compassion,” stated CEO Jim Ulrich. “We are proud to have earned the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award. It’s a reflection of our commitment to patients and the communities we serve from every member of our team.”
With the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, this commitment to patients helped York General in its efforts to continue to provide high quality care and keep our community safe. Now, as the hospital and outpatient practices return to normal operations, the patient experience has been re-imagined for optimal safety and comfort, including drive-thru COVID-19 testing for symptomatic patients, and more rigorous cleaning and infection prevention protocols, which now includes an ultraviolet disinfecting robot.
Healthgrades evaluated hospital performance by applying a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, using data collected from a 29-question experience survey from the hospital’s own patients. The survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital. The topics of these questions ranged from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to physician and nurse communication. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family.
“This award recognizes the hospitals that are committed to providing a great patient experience and we are continually striving to exceed our patient’s expectations. Our team at York General utilizes the patient survey responses as one method to help them improve the care they provide,” concluded Jenny Obermier, MSN, RN, and Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer at York General.
