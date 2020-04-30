YORK -- York General has announced that the hospital will be undergoing a gradual reopening of some of its patient services which had been suspended as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The resumption of many of those services at the hospital will be spread out over several weeks, and will be reviewed at each step. The process is set to begin May 4.
“It’s a fairly fluid plan; and, as we move through it, we will continue to monitor all aspects, including the COVID-19 environment around our region, to ensure the safety of our patients and staff,” said Jim Ulrich, York General CEO. “We have based our plan on the guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control, the Nebraska Hospital Association, and the Four Corners Health Department.”
“The overall care of our patients and the safety of both our patients and staff are, and will continue to be, our top priorities; and any current and future care and service related decisions will involve a review of all relevant data and collaboration between the medical staff and hospital leadership,” Ulrich added.
“Visitor restrictions remain in place at the hospital,” stated Jenny Obermier, COO/CNO. “Please note that the no visitation policy at both Hearthstone and Willow Brook remains in place at this time.”
“Other important facts regarding elective surgeries and outpatient appointments/procedures:
· Patients will be required to wear a cloth face covering that can be brought from home. All patients will be screened via phone at least 24 hours in advance of their procedure or appointment.
· In addition to patient screening, York General will continue the daily temperature and symptom screening for all hospital team members.
· Staff members will wear masks when within six feet of a patient.
· Hospital schedulers will contact patients who were previously cancelled or have been waiting to be scheduled on a first-cancelled first-given opportunity to reschedule basis.
· All patients will receive routine pre-op or appointment instructions and additional COVID-19 education.
· Elective surgery cases will resume as long as York General has at least 30 percent of ventilators available, 30 percent of beds available and a two-week PPE supply, as directed by Governor Pete Ricketts.
· Sanitation protocols have been established to insure thorough cleaning and disinfection. You will also notice new safety provisions have been taken to encourage social distancing.
· If a sudden influx or surge of patients occurs, elective surgeries and outpatient appointments/procedures will be abruptly stopped.
· Patients will be scheduled out for no more than a 2-week period.
· We ask that all patients utilize social distancing while at the hospital.”
According to Obermier, “These considerations will be continually monitored and re-evaluated, with adjustments being made as necessary, in the event of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and state/federal directives.”
For more information regarding scheduling, call York General Hospital at 402-362-6671. If someone has concerns regarding the timing of their visit, appointment, surgery or procedure, they may contact your primary care provider for guidance.
