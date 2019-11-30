YORK -- York General is pleased to announce that Rebecca Luebbert, PA-C (Advanced Medical Imaging) will be a visiting provider at York General.
Luebbert completed her radiology technology program at St. Luke’s College in Sioux City, Iowa in 2013. She completed her physician assistant program at the University of South Dakota in 2018.
Her interests focus on providing diagnostic and minimally invasive, targeted procedures using imaging guidance. Some of the procedures she will perform at York General include: Joint Injections, Breast Biopsies, Sphenocath, Paracentesis, Thorocentesis, Myelograms, Pain Injections, and other types of Biopsies.
For more information, call York General Imaging Services at 402-362-0441.
