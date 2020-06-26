YORK — York General is announcing a partnership with the State of Nebraska to provide free COVID-19 testing to eligible residents.
Residents of Nebraska can take an online assessment through the TestNebraska portal, and if eligible receive a free test from our hospital.
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraskans have been asking for more widespread access to testing. The State’s partnership with Nomi Health provides our hospital with access to a pre-existing supply chain of testing that works, project management, and clinical expertise in collaboration with our hospital staff to get the job done. Our hospital and public health systems across the state needed immediate access to scarce resources, high-quality testing equipment, an efficient process, which this partnership delivers.
York General CEO Jim Ulrich explained, “We are excited to be able to partner with the State of Nebraska to provide access to COVID testing close to home. It is imperative that the general population gets tested so we can ensure the continual progression through the reopening stages in the health district.”
Testing will be at the Mercantile Building at the York County Fairgrounds.
Visit testnebraska.com to take the online assessment and see if you are eligible to receive your free COVID-19 test.
Testing will begin on Wednesday, July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.