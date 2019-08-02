York General provides ‘Stop the Bleed’ training

YORK -- York General team members Amanda Scott (RN) and Leah Lonsdale (RN) recently provided "Stop the Bleed" training in Waco for Nebraska Lutheran High School and Trinity Lutheran Elementary School faculty.
A grant was received from the York Community Foundation to put supplies in area schools, with additional funds provided by York General and Henderson Healthcare Services.
These supplies will be available on buses, in classrooms, in the gym and there are also two wall mounted kits that will be installed in the school.