YORK — York General announced it has been named a 2020 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
This annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020.
“York General appreciates the continual support of our Board of Directors and is proud of the efforts and dedication of our Medical Staff along with members of our team who have contributed to the hospital achieving this designation,” said Jim Ulrich, York General CEO. “Our results as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital means the communities in our area can count on us to deliver the healthcare services they need now and in the future. We are truly committed to quality and exceeding the expectations of those we have the pleasure of serving each and every day.”
Based entirely on publicly available data, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Utilizing 50 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories. Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all Critical Access Hospitals nationally.
Top 100 Hospital Resources: The list of this year’s Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals as well as the INDEX methodology can be found at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals.
York General is a community, not-for-profit, multi-facility organization. For over 100 years York General has provided quality patient/resident care, a broad range of services and a strong commitment to York and the surrounding communities through the dedicated efforts of caregivers and support staff. Our vision: To be our region’s trusted choice for the improvement of health and delivery of quality care throughout life.
