York General Hospital (YGH) is committed to assisting individuals who are pursuing a degree in a healthcare program.
This opportunity is available to high school Seniors, as well as current college students. Preference shall be given to those employed by York General, York Surgical Associates, York Medical Clinic, York Cosmetics, or the immediate family members of these employees.
As primary benefactor, York General Hospital also honors the families of Allegra Johnson and Dr. David F. Demuth for their contributions towards the educational preparation of future healthcare professionals.
Online application is available at the York General website, http://www.yorkgeneral.org/, on the home page. Application and all materials must be received no later than Tuesday, March 17, 2020, to the Human Resources Department at York General Hospital.
*Selection and announcement of recipients shall be made before April 30th, annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.