YORK – Alyssa Gilliland of York was among 44 high school graduates to be honored by Governor Pete Ricketts at the state capitol rotunda this week, for achieving a top score on their ACT or SAT college entrance exams.
The ceremony included remarks by both the governor and Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt.
“Achieving a top score on the ACT or SAT is extremely hard to do,” said Gov. Ricketts. “In Nebraska, 44 graduates in the class of 2020 have accomplished this remarkable feat. Their top scores reflect years of hard work and academic discipline, as well as the contributions of their teachers and parents.”
“Perhaps no class has faced more challenges than the class of 2020. These students have risen to the occasion and exceeded all expectations,” said Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt. “Congratulations to the outstanding Nebraska students who achieved a top score on the ACT. These students are a great example of perseverance, hard work, and dedication. We are all proud of their accomplishments and wish them the best in their bright futures.”
This year’s number of students with top scores (44) equaled the number of graduating seniors who achieved a top score in 2019. The class of 2018 in Nebraska had 22 students who scored either a 36 on the ACT or 1600 on the SAT.
Gilliland was given the opportunity to address the crowd, introducing herself in Arabic. She will be attending Oklahoma State, majoring in global studies. Her future plans are to work in the area of foreign affairs, utilizing her skills in speaking Arabic, English, Russian and Spanish.
