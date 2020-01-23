The 72nd annual York/Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Banquet will be held Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Holthus Convention Center in York.
The entertainment will feature Jay Hendren, an Ohio farmer who shares a good natured look at agriculture and the people involved. Don Klute and Roger Bamesberger will be honored guests for the evening, recognized for their contributions to the area livestock industry and the Cattlemen’s Association. The evening will start at 6:30 p.m. with a cash bar, meal at 7 p.m., entertainment and recognition of honored guests to follow. Tickets may be purchased from any directors, including Brian Blase of Hordville; Brock Ekhoff and Terry Ross of Aurora; Jeff Underwood of Exeter; Allen Klute and Mark Klute of Hampton; David McDonald of Phillips, Jeff Meradith, Kim Regier and Josh Chrisman of York; Kim Siebert of Henderson; plus the extension offices in York County and Hamilton County.
