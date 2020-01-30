YORK — York-Hamilton County Cattlemen held their annual banquet, celebrating two honored guests and entertainment from comedian Jay Hendren.
Agricultural entrepreneur and Bradshaw native Don Klute’s welding ingenuity – much of it applied to local producers -- remains a successful business over 50 years later. Klute was recognized as Honored Guest at the York-Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Banquet for his contributions to the cattle industry and beyond. Klute Welding (now Klute Steel) installed hoists and grain boxes for straight trucks, as well as chutes and gates – among a variety of other projects.
Roger Bamesberger was also an Honored Guest, representing Hamilton county. Bamesberger Welding has served the area’s agricultural metalwork needs for decades. Besides the business, Bamesberger and company are sharing their skills, building the cattle shed and gates for Hampton High School’s livestock education program agriculture program.
Entertainment was provided by farmer-turned-comedian Jay Hendren. Hendren draws on his experiences growing up in a farm family, as well as working as a farmer himself, to create a unique agriculture-based act.
This year was the 72nd year of the annual York-Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Banquet. Over 400 people attended the event, enjoying the speakers, honored guest award presentations, food and entertainment.
