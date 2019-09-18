Nebraska Association of School Boards

YORK – The York School Board and the Heartland School Board were among 13 in the state to receive Board of Excellence Awards from the Nebraska Association of School Boards.

Other boards to receive the awards were those from Centura, David City, ESU 3, Hastings, Hershey, Kimball, Mitchell, Nebraska City, Norris, Ogallala and St. Paul.

Board members must attain a minimum of Level 1 Award. The board must also have a voting delegate participate in the annual NASB Delegate Assembly.

Members of the board must each attend a minimum of two learning opportunities during the current year.

They must also participate in at least one local leadership team planning retreat per year.

The total points accumulated by the board must equal a minimum of 1,000.

