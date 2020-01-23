York General Hospital is grateful to the York High School Dukettes Dance Team and the High School Cheerleaders for the donation of beautiful handmade blankets.
Each year these groups create colorful and cozy fleece blankets for our young pediatric patients treated throughout the hospital. Pictured with the blankets are: (back row, from left) York General Surgery Director Paige Beins, York High School Dukettes Sponsor Katie Burger, Zelayna Murphy, Lilly Holthus, Natalie Hammer, Halli Peterson, Cordelia Cole, Annslee Thorne, York General COO/CNO Jenny Obermier; (middle row, from left) York General Med/Surg Director Cheryl Eklund, Kadence Foreman, Molly Kitt, Tory Cobb, Christina Hallisey, Maddie Vodvarka, Landyn Jensen, Kaylie Smith, York General Emergency Department Director Jen Hirschfeld; (front row, from left) Raegan Demuth, Bailey Tjaden, Piper Fernau, Elizabeth Reorda, Mackenzie Nelson, Kylee Kling, Logan Walker.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.