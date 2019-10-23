YORK — The York High School auditorium was filled with song Monday night, as York Middle School and York High School choir members showed off what they’ve learned thus far.
“This concert really showcases what the students have been working on during the 1st quarter of the year,” said Jessica Wagner, YHS and YMS music teacher.
The vocal music programs at YHS and YMS have impressive numbers: 58 chamber singers, 66 concert choir members, 68 sixth grade choir members, 133 seventh and eighth grade choir members, 27 Expressions (eighth grade show choir) members, and 40 Dukes and Duchesses (YHS show choir) members. “A total of 325 students sang on last night’s concert,” Wagner said. The highlight of the night might have been all of the ensembles performing together. “It was fun to sing one selection with all these students,” Wagner said.
In addition to sharing their talents to the community, concerts like Monday’s give students involved with competitive choir events opportunities to rehearse in concert format. The Dukes and Duchesses recently attended a show choir clinic at UNL as well. “Dukes and Duchesses will begin their competition season the beginning of February,” Wagner said.
