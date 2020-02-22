YORK — The latest activity in York High School’s Trout in the Classroom participation had teacher Josh Miller’s YHS General Biology class students donning latex gloves and wielding scissors and tweezers.
In the day’s lesson, students dissected mature trout to investigate the “what’s” and “why’s” of a fish’s external and internal anatomy.
In addition to trout dissection, in January trout “roe” (fish eggs) arrived for the students to carefully and accurately raise and observe. These fish will be released in April into a live stream location near Gretna, under the guidance of Trout Unlimited and other volunteer Aquatic Education Instructors with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission.
“Trout in the Classroom” is a program supported by Trout Unlimited. Nebraska’s specific program is developed and run by the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, guiding participating schools’ teachers and developing other school resources. Trout Unlimited’s Nebraska division donated program starter funds, giving $2,000 per year subsequently. Nebraska Trout Unlimited’s efforts are bolstered by Nebraska Environmental Trust funding, which has helped allow the program to expand.
The program itself in began in 2013 with two schools, and has blossomed into 90 schools across Nebraska. Eleven new schools came aboard 2019-2020 school year alone. Trout in the Classroom is in its second year at YHS.
