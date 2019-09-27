YORK -- The GFWC - York Jr. Women’s Club met Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Kilgore Library.
The club held the first, free, community baby shower. Eighteen expectant and new mothers, grandmothers, siblings, and significant others attended, and were treated to gifts, door prizes, refreshments and information.
Pat Gage, club vice-president, welcomed everyone and gave a brief overview and history of GFWC. Secretary Rebecca Hast, highlighted some of the activities of the club, and Clubwoman Irene Duncan, who is expecting a grandchild in the near future, donated door prizes, baby items and hosted refreshments.
Gloria Turnbull, a new member of York Jrs., and a volunteer with the LaLeche League, presented enlightening information about breast feeding. There were comments and questions and she let attendees know that she is available by phone should anyone want further information.
Amber Rediger, of Century House Massage, presented the interactive, heartwarming, highlight of the evening. A new mother, Aaryn Schweitzer, brought her 2- week old newborn to the event and Amber demonstrated the importance of touch, massage and relaxation for babies. Scent, lighting, timing and music can also assist the massage experience which could be incorporated into a daily routine that the baby welcomes. She also mentioned that dads who massage their babies, notice the special bond massage creates for them. Amber also demonstrated prenatal massage on Rhonda Moore, who is due in two weeks, as a way to reduce discomfort and relax, and can have positive benefits for the baby, as well. Lying on her side and arranging pillows assisted in supporting Rhonda’s body. Amber also explained the benefits of massage for new moms with soreness or tension to muscles that may be caused from carrying car seats, lifting, or stresses from new differences for their bodies.
The next meeting will be a planning session for upcoming events, on Oct. 29, at 5:30 p.m., in the west room at the Kilgore Library. All meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. If someone would like to be involved, or want further information, contact Secretary Rebecca Hasty 402-646-9202 or email rhasty1@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.