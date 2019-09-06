The York Lions Club presented a donation to the Boy Scouts at an August meeting.
The funds came from peach and pear sales. Pictured is Lion Gene Mulinix presenting a check to Liz Loes, District Executive of the Cornhusker Council, Boy Scouts of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.