YORK — York County’s COVID-19 cases have held steady at 37, with 36 recoveries, reported Four Corners Health Department’s most recent COVID-19 case update.
The remaining active case is a female in her 30’s, who is recovering at home. The last three cases have been identifiable exposures, and are not community-spread transmission.
Four Corners Health Department Executive Director Laura McDougall said numbers in the Four Corners Health Department’s jurisdiction (counties of York, Seward, Polk and Butler) as a whole is slowing down. “York County had been seeing a number of cases in people who worked outside the District, and now many of our surrounding counties are also seeing less community transmission, which in turn affects our numbers,” McDougall said.
Sharing a portion of that success are city of York’s nursing home and assisted living facilities. As of the date of publications, there have been no COVID-19 cases in York General’s Willow Brook and the Hearthstone, or Mahoney House.
McDougall attributed preparedness and implementing those plans immediately as major factors in York’s long-term care facilities’ coronavirus-free state.
“Our long-term care facilities had plans for years on how they would react when a pandemic hit,” she said. “Once we knew that coronavirus was a threat, they started implementing those plans, including locking down their facilities to visitors, screening their staff for symptoms, wearing masks, and much more.”
“We went into protective shelter right away when things started happening in the east,” said Tammy Coffey, director of York’s Mahoney House. The long-term care facility has been in protective shelter status since March. Coffey said she advises her staff: “You have to be mindful before you make a personal decision.” Mahoney House staff has answered the call, Coffey said. “They have been very diligent about going places they don’t have to.”
Tamara Wiens, York General infection control nurse, said employees executing plans like protective shelter and many other measures has been the biggest factor in keeping the coronavirus out of Willow Brook and the Hearthstone. “It’s easy to have a policy and not follow it, but our staff is really following it,” she said. “They take a lot of ownership in it; it’s constantly on their minds.”
On health experts’ and policy-makers’ minds is reuniting families with their loved ones in long-term care – safely, McDougall said. “There are many experts right now planning on how we might do this safely. It will involve some extra protections for the residents of nursing homes, and hopefully it will be soon,” she said. “This is a high priority for our healthcare system at this time.”
*****
In the rest of the Four Corners Health Department service area, Seward County reported 1 new case, bringing the total to 31. Of those, 26 individuals have recovered. Seward County has had 1 death.
Polk County has 1 new case for a total of 11. Ten of these 11 cases have recovered.
Butler County has held steady at 51 cases. Forty-three of the individuals have recovered.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 130. Of those, 114 have recovered.
McDougall advises caution and initiative to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community: “I believe in general, that people are eager to see our communities reopen. I feel the same way. The last few months have been long ones. I know that people do not wish to go back to the prior restrictions that were in place; and in order to do that, we need to find a way to safely reopen our communities. The way forward will involve social distancing, cleaning, disinfecting, wearing face coverings/masks, and staying home when sick or quarantined. I hope that people will be patient and continue to take these measures seriously while we relax restrictions. We have done fairly well at holding the virus at bay, and as we try to resume a more “normal” life, do not want to place ourselves or others at increased risk.”
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
