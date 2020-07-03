YORK – James Lyon, 30, of York, has been charged with attempt of a Class 2 felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person in a case involving methamphetamine.
The case was bound over to District Court and arraignment proceedings are scheduled for July 7.
According to court documents, the York County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a residence in York and made contact with several people, including Lyon.
Deputies conducted the search and allegedly found the following: two bags of methamphetamine under a mattress in a room identified as Lyon’s; a homemade cutting instrument consisting of a rusted saw blade and plastic grip fastened together with electrical tape with the blade being just over nine inches with the capability of inflicting cutting, stabbing or tearing wounds, in Lyon’s bedroom; four bags of marijuana; six bags in his bedroom containing methamphetamine and marijuana; five glass pipes with methamphetamine residue on a window ledge in his room; and $600 in cash between the cushions of a couch in his bedroom – according to court documents.
Deputies said in their report that Lyon was arrested and they reviewed messages sent between Lyon and another individual that allegedly indicated plans for drug distribution.
The deputies also noted in their affidavit for the court that the location of the residence is 917 feet away from Harrison Park where recreational facilities for children are located.
It was also noted that Lyon has a criminal history and is a convicted felon.
