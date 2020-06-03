YORK – Ethan Thomsen, 31, of York has been formally charged with assault by strangulation and the case has been bound over to District Court.
The charge is a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine, upon conviction.
According to court documents, Thomsen allegedly punched two people repeatedly in the head at a residence in York on April 9 and then allegedly put a person in a chokehold, preventing the person from breathing for a short period of time. The investigating officer from the York Police Department said in his report filed with the court that the person had “red marks on his neck consistent with the described injuries.”
The investigating officer said Thomsen was intoxicated at the time and allegedly “resisted being put into handcuffs by officers and he to be assisted to the floor, where he continued to try to pull away from officers and actively resist being placed into handcuffs.”
The officer said at the time of his arrest, Thomsen was taken to York General Hospital for medical clearance “due to his level of intoxication and then he was transported to the York County Corrections Center where he was turned over to jail staff.”
Arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.
