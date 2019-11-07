YORK – A 34-year-old York man has been formally charged with making felony terroristic threats.
The case against Richard P. McDonald has been bound over to District Court and arraignment proceedings are pending.
According to court documents, the York Police Department was dispatched to an address on North Grant Avenue regarding a disturbance in progress. It was noted in the affidavit that dispatch could hear arguing in the background of the call.
As officers were enroute to the scene, they were told that McDonald had left the scene – one officer located him while the other went to speak to the alleged female victim.
The officer said in his report that the woman “was visibly shaking and very frightened. She explained McDonald had come to her house and threatened to shoot her in the face or beat her down so badly she would never get up again. He also threatened to kill her pets.” The officer said she also told McDonald several times to leave the property but he refused to do so until the police were called.
“I asked if she truly felt she would be killed or severely beaten and she advised she did,” the officer said in the affidavit filed with the court.
Court documents indicate that McDonald allegedly acknowledged being in an argument.
“He was transported to the jail,” the court documents said. “Once in the jail bay, he became even more non-compliant. Eventually he walked back to the drunk tank to sober up. He was left in their care.”
The case against McDonald is a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.
