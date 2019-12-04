YORK – Jamison Hall, 37, of York, has been sentenced to a term of 5-10 years in prison after being convicted in two separate unrelated cases that involved intentionally hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle and assaulting an inmate while in the York County Jail.
Hall was sentenced Tuesday afternoon by Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.
It was pointed out by the prosecution that these latest two convictions are the 10th and 11th for Hall in which he’s been sentenced.
In the first case, Hall was initially charged with three felonies: second degree assault, a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison; and failure to stop and render aid, a Class 3A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison upon conviction.
According to court documents, York Police officers were called about a fight in a convenience store parking lot in York. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man and a woman who said while they were walking in a parking lot, Hall drove up behind them in an aggressive manner. They said he accelerated toward the man and struck him with his vehicle, “sending the man flying into the air.” The victim said Hall then left the scene before officers arrived.
The police said in their report that the man had abrasions and pain in different parts of his body. They also noted that two witnesses at the scene made statements substantiating the victim’s claims.
Hall was later taken into custody in Lancaster County and housed in the York County Jail.
While he was in jail, he was charged with assault by a confined person (a Class 3A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison), after he beat up another inmate in the jail. He was also charged with terroristic threats, which is also a Class 3A felony.
During this week’s court proceedings, Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis told Judge James Stecker, “The state recognizes that these are very serious offenses. In one case, he mowed over a person with his vehicle and in another he assaulted a person while he was incarcerated. Due to his violent past, the state’s concern is magnified. And after he hit the victim with his vehicle, he did not stop to render aid and was later picked up in Lancaster County when he was arrested for DUI. He used a vehicle to run over another person, putting that person in risk of very serious bodily injury and he posed a risk to the public. In the other case, again, he was already incarcerated and on probation when he committed that crime. His character and attitude are a concern, he is classified as very high risk to reoffend and he has a significant violent history. For his last sentence for second degree assault, he got 3-5 years in prison. He poses a threat to society, he is not suitable for probation. A straight sentence is appropriate to protect society. And again, I remind the court, these two convictions are the 10th and 11th that he’s been sentenced for.”
“There are essentially two Jamison Halls,” said Hall’s attorney, Deputy York County Public Defender Patrick Tarr. “The one I’ve gotten to know in the last year is much different than the other. This one is very educated, intelligent and capable. The other battles alcohol – that Jamison Hall is not a good person and has a significant criminal history.
“One day, a while back, after Mr. Dennis read his history, Jamison admitted, saying, ‘I earned that, that’s on me.’ Since this incident happened, he has been making changes and participating in programming. He still battles his demons and issues with alcohol. The night of this incident, he was picked up for DUI and he did a significant amount of jail time for that charge. Then he was brought here and has spent over 200 days here in on this charge. He has spent a lot of time in jail stemming from that night. He needs to go to treatment for his alcoholism – we think probation would be helpful. He has a great deal of potential but it won’t be realized unless he gets help battling his alcohol addiction. He has taken responsibility for this. He will put in a lot of effort to try to make sure things like this don’t happen. He’s grown tired of his lifestyle and he is asking for a chance for probation.”
“You are 37 years old and you are a high risk to reoffend,” Judge Stecker said to Hall. “You have an extensive criminal history which includes strangulation in 2008, assault in 2008, assault in 2009, obstructing a police officer in 2009, assault in 2015, DUI in 2015, assault in 2016, tampering with a witness in 2016, disturbing the peace in 2016, assault in 2017, terroristic threats in 2018, assault in 2018 and DUI in 2018. And then these. The nature of this offense involved the use of a vehicle to assault a person and the second was for assault on another inmate and threatening corrections officers. You violated your post-release supervision. You continue to violate the law.
“You asked to go to treatment, but you never completed it,” Judge Stecker continued. “You are not fit for probation. A lesser sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the crime. You need correctional treatment. You have not lived a law abiding life.”
For the assault of the fellow inmate, Hall was sentenced to one year in prison. For the second degree assault involving the intentional hitting of a pedestrian, Hall was sentenced to 5-10 years in prison. The sentences will be served concurrently, but consecutively to any other sentence he is currently serving.
“You need to be aware that you are now habitual criminal eligible,” Judge Stecker told Hall. If Hall is convicted of further crimes in the future and sentenced to prison for those, the time could be enhanced by as much as 10-60 years due to his long criminal history. “You need to change the direction of your life. You need to make the effort, stay away from the old people and places and ways. You need to change.”
