YORK – Travis Ziegler, 36, of York, has pleaded not guilty to four felonies related to possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.
His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court.
His not guilty pleas were entered for the following counts:
• Count 1: Possession of 28-139 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1C felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 5-50 years in prison, upon conviction.
• Count 2: Conspiracy to commit a Class 1C felony, a Class 1C felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 5-50 years in prison, upon conviction.
• Count 3: Possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, upon conviction.
• Count 4: No drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, upon conviction.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, officers with the York Police Department were on regular patrol in the early morning hours when a routine traffic stop was initiated.
The officers say in the report that Ziegler was driving the vehicle and he had two passengers -- Sandra Wetzel and David Anderson.
Court documents indicate that the behavior being exhibited by the three were consistent with possible use of methamphetamine according to the opinions of the officers and it was known, officers said, that Ziegler was on probation at the time.
A search of the vehicle was conducted, and according to court documents, officers allegedly found a lid with methamphetamine residue on the floorboard of the passenger side, “a bag with a large quantity of methamphetamine, 10 unused hypodermic needles, one glass pipe with methamphetamine inside, six baggies and $2,240 in cash.”
They also allege they found a digital scale in Wetzel’s purse with “a lot of suspected methamphetamine on it.”
The field weight of the methamphetamine they allegedly discovered was 74 grams.
A jury trial has been scheduled for later this year.