YORK – This past week, Michael Harrelson, 38, of York, pleaded not guilty to one count of first degree sexual assault of a child.
He entered his written plea with the York County District Court, where he is formally accused of the Class 1B felony. If convicted, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
According to the affidavit for arrest warrant filed by the investigating officer with the York Police Department, the alleged victim is a child born in 2013 – so six or seven years old.
The child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln, the affidavit says.
No other details about the case can be published due to its graphic nature and in order to protect the identity of the alleged child victim.
District Judge James Stecker has set a jury trial for Oct. 28 in the matter.
