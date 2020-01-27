YORK – Jamie Hullinger, 40, of York, was sentenced Monday to six years of incarceration with the Nebraska Department of Corrections for third degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 3A felony, and child abuse, also a Class 3A felony.
He was sentenced in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.
Hullinger was arrested in this case in July of 2018.
The victim was under the age of 13 when the crimes occurred, according to court documents. NO further details of the case can be disclosed, due to its sensitive and graphic nature.
Initially, Hullinger was charged with first degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 1B felony that carried a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison; a Class 2A felony related to sexual assault, which carried a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; committing child abuse intentionally, a Class 3A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison; terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony; and tampering with a witness, a Class 4A felony that carried a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.
Those charges were amended due to a plea agreement.
On Monday, Judge James Stecker explained the requirement of registering as a sex offender, which Hullinger said he understood and that he had signed the registration.
“You are 40 years old, you have no current employment,” Judge Stecker said to Hullinger. “You have a prior criminal history that includes possession of a controlled substance, refusal, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. You have had two separate sentences to prison prior to this case. This particular case indicates sexual penetration of a child on separate occasion. The (post-sentence investigation) indicates a high risk to reoffend. This offense caused considerable trauma to the victim and this case indicates first degree sexual assault of a minor. And you are habitual criminal eligible, although that was not alleged in this particular situation.”
Hullinger was given three years for each count, to be served consecutively with one another. He was also ordered to serve 18 months of post-release supervision after he is released from prison.
He was given credit for 206 days already served in the York County Jail.
